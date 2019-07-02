NORMAN W. "NORM" BEER, 79, of Indianapolis, formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019. Born Feb. 28, 1940, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Wallace and Adda (Aker) Beer. He was a 1958 graduate from Central High School and he later received a Bachelor's degree from Ball State University in 1962 where he was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. He worked as a computer system analyst at GE, later becoming Honeywell before retiring from the Fort Wayne State Developmental Center. He was a member at United Faith Presbyterian Church and Blackhawk Ministries, both of Fort Wayne. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. He especially enjoyed spending his summers with family and friends at Lake James. Surviving family include his son, Dean (Elizabeth) Beer; grandchildren, Mason, Colin, and Ava; brother, David (Jane) Beer; and nephews, Jim and Ted Aker. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his aunt, Tedo Aker. Funeral service is 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Rosd, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be in Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to United Faith Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 2, 2019