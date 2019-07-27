NORMAN W. LAY (1945 - 2019)
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Latchstring Bar & Grill
3221 N. Clinton St
View Map
Obituary
NORMAN W. LAY, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born July 10, 1945, in Yeovil-Somerset, England, he was the son of the late Joseph (Joe) Lay and Winifred (Wynne) Kerzan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1963 to 1966. He was a member of American Legion Post 499. He retired in 2011 as an independent contractor. He was a supporter and advocate for Shepherd's House and all veterans. Surviving is his wife, Sharon Lay; son, Nathan Lay; grandsons, Kadyn and Konnar Lay; brother, Terry Lay; sister, Sue Hablitzel; sister-in-law, Inez (Ney) Lay; two nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was also preceded in death by sister, Anne Dellinger; and brother, Colin Lay. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. The family requests casual attire. A celebration of life immediately following at Latchstring Bar & Grill, 3221 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 27, 2019
