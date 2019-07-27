NORMAN W. LAY, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital. Born July 10, 1945, in Yeovil-Somerset, England, he was the son of the late Joseph (Joe) Lay and Winifred (Wynne) Kerzan. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the 82nd Airborne Division from 1963 to 1966. He was a member of American Legion Post 499. He retired in 2011 as an independent contractor. He was a supporter and advocate for Shepherd's House and all veterans. Surviving is his wife, Sharon Lay; son, Nathan Lay; grandsons, Kadyn and Konnar Lay; brother, Terry Lay; sister, Sue Hablitzel; sister-in-law, Inez (Ney) Lay; two nieces, two nephews, four great-nieces and two great-nephews. He was also preceded in death by sister, Anne Dellinger; and brother, Colin Lay. Memorial visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. The family requests casual attire. A celebration of life immediately following at Latchstring Bar & Grill, 3221 N. Clinton St. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd's House.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 27, 2019