OCIE JAMES TURNER Sr.

Service Information
Carmichael Funeral Service - Fort Wayne
831 E. Jefferson Blvd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46803
(260)-422-5359
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1331 Gay St
Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Pilgrim Baptist Church
1331 Gay St
Obituary
OCIE JAMES TURNER SR., transitioned and got his wings Monday, June 10, 2019. Surviving are daughters, Theresa, Regina, Tia, Trulaine, and Tara; sons, Keith, Ocie Jr., Dietrich Crowder, Trent, Vashon Sr., and Olajuwon; brothers, J.C., Alfred, Jerry, Phillip, and Albert; sisters, Dorothy, Ollie, Janice, and Frieda; ex-wife, Estelle; and a host of grandkids, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Parthenia Turner; father, John "Jim" (Ella) Lapsley; siblings, John and Cynthia; son, Ocie Washington; daughter, Joy; grandson, Vashon Jr.; and ex-wife, Genevieve. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with viewing one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service, 831 E. Jefferson, Fort Wayne, IN 46803.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
