OCIE JAMES TURNER SR., transitioned and got his wings Monday, June 10, 2019. Surviving are daughters, Theresa, Regina, Tia, Trulaine, and Tara; sons, Keith, Ocie Jr., Dietrich Crowder, Trent, Vashon Sr., and Olajuwon; brothers, J.C., Alfred, Jerry, Phillip, and Albert; sisters, Dorothy, Ollie, Janice, and Frieda; ex-wife, Estelle; and a host of grandkids, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Parthenia Turner; father, John "Jim" (Ella) Lapsley; siblings, John and Cynthia; son, Ocie Washington; daughter, Joy; grandson, Vashon Jr.; and ex-wife, Genevieve. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 1331 Gay St., with viewing one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service, 831 E. Jefferson, Fort Wayne, IN 46803.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019