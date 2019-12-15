MYRON JOHNSON, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. served honorably in the United States Navy as a medic and earned the name "Dr. Johnson". He sold insurance for 36 years and had owned Johnson Insurance Co. for several years until his retirement in 1998. Myron married Gloria Leach on July 31, 1946: she preceded him in death ON Dec. 9, 2011. He then married Roselyn "Rosie" Johnson; she also preceded him death in 2014. He was a member of the V.F.W. and enjoyed playing golf, building golf clubs, and loved to give them to the neighborhood kids. Myron coached Little League, Pony League, and Connie Mack. Surviving are his children, Daniel L. (Sandra S.) Johnson, Judy J. (John W.) Reeves and Kelly (Kenny) Miller; nine grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren. Myron was also preceded in death by son, Michael E. Johnson; and brother, Darrell Johnson. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, with calling from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial in Rosehill Cemetery in Albion, Ind., with Military Honors. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019