OKA S. "OAK" BUTLER
1943 - 2020
OKA "OAK" S. BUTLER, 77, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Dekalb, Ill., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia. Born May 13, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, Oak, he was a son of Thelma and Seth Butler. Oak served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned six medals. He became a radio and Morse Code high-speed intercept operator, who found recorded enemy communications and discovered enemy locations. His work saved many lives in Vietnam. He obtained an AA degree in Agriculture from Mchenry County College, and a BS degree in Science from Wisconsin State University. His father ran the local Butler nursery. As a child, Oak learned to grow plants. He was very neighborly and kind to others. He especially enjoyed home gardening and starting plants from seed. He made his back yard into fairy tale garden. Oak always was a loving husband and father. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Tetyana Butler; children, Travis Butler of Oak Creek, Wis., Tracy Butler of Mchenry, Ill., and Lucas Butler of Dekalb, Ill.; stepdaughter, Olga Safris of Dekalb, Ill.; sisters, Leslie Zajicek and Susan Butler; brother, Kim Butler of Ohio, Ill.; nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. Memorial service is noon Friday, June 5, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home in Fort Wayne.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
Funeral services provided by
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society - Newaygo Rd.
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
