OLIVE "IRENE" ALLEN, 97, of Huntertown and formerly of Auburn, Ind., died Friday, June 21, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center - Fort Wayne, Ind. Born May 18, 1922 in Albion, Ind., she was a daughter of the late George W. and Gertrude (Weimer) Daum. She was married to the love of her life, Merton D. Allen, on Sept. 20, 1941 in Ray, Ind., and he also preceded her in death. Irene worked as the head bookkeeper at the Auburn Rubber Company for 20 years, retiring in 1959. She was a member of the Huntertown United Methodist Church. Irene is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, all of which she considered her children. Irene was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Marjorie Casebeer and Eleanor "Joan" Bowser. Service is noon Monday, June 24, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind., with visitation to take place from 10 a.m. to noon. Tom Novy officiating. Memorials are to Huntertown United Methodist Church or the Spencerville Masonic Lodge. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 22, 2019