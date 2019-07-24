OLIVER TLALLI ROCHA, 3, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born July 5, 2016, the son of Phillip and Jennelle Sorgen Rocha. "He was loved by so many and will forever be in our hearts. He lit up the room with his infectious laugh. He was active and energetic, rambunctious and loving. Oliver could run circles around you and just laugh when you couldn't keep up. He would run up to you with his arms up and wrap them around your leg giving you a big hug. Our little man was adventurous and was "all boy". He was always curious, studying the details to figure out how things worked. In his 3 short years, he brought us all so much joy and laughter, leaving a lasting imprint on our hearts and lives. Oliver loved Batman and all things superhero. And now our little superhero has helped many others with the gift of life." Surviving are his parents, Phillip and Jennelle Sorgen Rocha; sister, Penelope; grandparents, Kathy Sorgen of Fort Wayne, and Jesse and Jill Rocha of Plano, Texas; aunts and uncles, Jamie (Kirk Bengs) Masters, Jacob (Alicia) Sorgen, Yvonne (Ricky Martinez) Rocha-Johnson, David (Jackie) Rocha, Junior Rocha, Liz (Jorge) Field; and cousins, Caleb, Bennett, Cadynce, Dawson, Eric, Isabella, Jade, Dominic, Caden, Elias, and Ellianah. Oliver is joined in heaven with his grandfather "Pawpaw" Lester Sorgen. Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Hall, 11609 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46816). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penelope's Education via the Rocha Family Fund at the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019