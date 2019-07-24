Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OLIVER TLALLI ROCHA. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 6557 N Clinton Street Fort Wayne , IN 46825 (260)-424-5000 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Hall 11609 Old Decatur Road Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OLIVER TLALLI ROCHA, 3, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019. He was born July 5, 2016, the son of Phillip and Jennelle Sorgen Rocha. "He was loved by so many and will forever be in our hearts. He lit up the room with his infectious laugh. He was active and energetic, rambunctious and loving. Oliver could run circles around you and just laugh when you couldn't keep up. He would run up to you with his arms up and wrap them around your leg giving you a big hug. Our little man was adventurous and was "all boy". He was always curious, studying the details to figure out how things worked. In his 3 short years, he brought us all so much joy and laughter, leaving a lasting imprint on our hearts and lives. Oliver loved Batman and all things superhero. And now our little superhero has helped many others with the gift of life." Surviving are his parents, Phillip and Jennelle Sorgen Rocha; sister, Penelope; grandparents, Kathy Sorgen of Fort Wayne, and Jesse and Jill Rocha of Plano, Texas; aunts and uncles, Jamie (Kirk Bengs) Masters, Jacob (Alicia) Sorgen, Yvonne (Ricky Martinez) Rocha-Johnson, David (Jackie) Rocha, Junior Rocha, Liz (Jorge) Field; and cousins, Caleb, Bennett, Cadynce, Dawson, Eric, Isabella, Jade, Dominic, Caden, Elias, and Ellianah. Oliver is joined in heaven with his grandfather "Pawpaw" Lester Sorgen. Celebration of Life is from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at St. Joseph Hessen Cassel Hall, 11609 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46816). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Penelope's Education via the Rocha Family Fund at the Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union. To sign the online guestbook, please go to www.fairhavenfortwayne.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

