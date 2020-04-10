OLIVIA ROBINSON, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020, St. Joseph Hospital. He was a retiree of International Harvester and member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving are his wife, Abbie Robinson; children, Patricia Anderson, Dwight (Lisa) Robinson, Olivia Denise Robinson, and Kelli (Clarence) Parker; a sister, Hattie Eley; 20 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, with a host of other relatives and friends. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. To sign the online guestbook visit www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 10, 2020