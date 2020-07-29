OLIVIA ROBINSON, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was a retiree of International Harvester and member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving are his wife, Abbie Robinson; children, Patricia Anderson, Dwight (Lisa) Robinson, Olivia Denise Robinson, and Kelli (Clarence) Parker; a sister, Hattie Eley; 20 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanette Turner; son-in-law, LeRoy; and grandson, Jer-von Turner. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd. Masks are required.