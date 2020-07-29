1/1
OLIVIA ROBINSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share OLIVIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
OLIVIA ROBINSON, 91, of Fort Wayne, passed on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital. He was a retiree of International Harvester and member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Surviving are his wife, Abbie Robinson; children, Patricia Anderson, Dwight (Lisa) Robinson, Olivia Denise Robinson, and Kelli (Clarence) Parker; a sister, Hattie Eley; 20 grandchildren, 55 great-grandchildren, with a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jeanette Turner; son-in-law, LeRoy; and grandson, Jer-von Turner. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd. Masks are required.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Bethlehem Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved