OLLIE JEAN "BABY" CHAMBERS
OLLIE JEAN "BABY" CHAMBERS, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. She was a long time active member of True Love Baptist Church. She retired from Fort Wayne State Developmental Center after 25 years of service. Due to COVID -19 social distancing, service for immediate family ONLY is noon Friday, June 26, 2020, at True Love Baptist Church, with public walk-through visitation starting at 11 a.m. Attendees must wear a mask. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
11:00 AM
public walk-through visitation-True Love Baptist Church
JUN
26
Service
12:00 PM
service for immediate family ONLY - True Love Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
