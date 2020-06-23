OLLIE JEAN "BABY" CHAMBERS, 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. She was a long time active member of True Love Baptist Church. She retired from Fort Wayne State Developmental Center after 25 years of service. Due to COVID -19 social distancing, service for immediate family ONLY is noon Friday, June 26, 2020, at True Love Baptist Church, with public walk-through visitation starting at 11 a.m. Attendees must wear a mask. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, LLC www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 23, 2020.