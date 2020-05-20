OLLIE M. VOGHT, 86, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born in Grayson, Ky., on Sept. 9, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Jossie Kessinger. Ollie worked as a production worker at Mechanic Laundry for 30 years before her retirement in 1993. She married Robert Voght on Feb. 6, 1969. Ollie was a member of Anthony Wayne Church of God where she was very involved with the food pantry, chili suppers and various other activities. In her spare time Ollie enjoyed crocheting, slot machines, fishing, and spending time with her family. She was the President of the DAV and served as Secretary at the AMVETS. Surviving are her husband of 51 years, Robert Voght; children, Mary Jo (Jimmy) Warren, Deby Barva, Jerry Barva, Ronda (Kelvin) Murphy, Ralph Barva, and Bobbi Sue (Brian) Brokaw; 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her children, Steve, Joe and Lynn Barva; grandchildren, Joshua and Kathleen Brokaw; and siblings, Ambrose Kessinger, Edna Denham, Charlie Kessinger, Ruby Logsdon, Dorles McClure, Lettie Logsdon, Robert Kessinger, Hubert Kessinger, Andrew Kessinger, Ethel Kessinger, Dolly Kessinger, and Lee Kessinger. Funeral is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Anthony Wayne Church of God.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 20, 2020.