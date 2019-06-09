Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OPAL BERTRAND "MOE" FILLER Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

OPAL "MOE" BERTRAND FILLER JR., 93, passed away on Friday, March 29, 2019, at the Benton House in Aiken, S.C., where he was a resident since May of 2018. Before that he resided at Saint Anne Home in Fort Wayne. He was the father of Dr. David (Sharon) Filler of Aiken, S.C. He lived most of his life in Fort Wayne where he worked part-time for his uncle, first in his plumbing business, and later in his Dairy Queen franchise on Oxford St. He also worked part-time at his friend's optical business downtown. He retired from Zollner Corporation as a toolmaker after 40 plus years of service. He enjoyed fishing, barbequing, gardening, Boy Scouts helper and recycling before it became a household word. If anything was broken, he would find a way to fix it with a spare part he found and saved. He also leaves to treasure his memories his granddaughters, Terese Filler of Summerville, S.C., and Lisa (Jon) Nesbitt of Florence, S.C.; great-granddaughters, Addison and Amelia Nesbitt; sister, Lois Huffer of Johnson City, Tenn.; and brother, Gordon Filler of Cape Coral, Fla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Natalie; son, Russell Filler; brothers, Richard and Dale Filler Sr.; and sister, Dorothy Stearns. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Salem United Church of Christ, 2401 Lake Ave., where friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Salem United Church of Christ. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice for their compassionate care. Expressions of sympathy may be left by visiting

