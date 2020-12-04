1/
ORA LEE KINNIE
1946 - 2020
ORA LEE KINNIE, 74, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Ora was born in Greenville, Miss., on Feb. 8, 1946. Surviving are children, Kris (Stacie Fackler) Kinnie and Bianca Kinnie; grandchildren, Addyson, Asher, and Cameron Kinnie; and siblings, Minnie (Roland) Dale and Charles Johnson. Ora was preceded in death by son, Jerome Duane Grant; granddaughter, Kayla Kinnie; and siblings, Willie Johnson, Emma Jean Coleman and Alice Ottley. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-9494
