ORIE REX "MAC" McDOUGLE, 92, passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. Born in Gilboa, Ohio, he was raised there on a farm prior to moving to Leipsic, Ohio, by his parents Clarence McDougle and Cloe (Williams) McDougle. Orie graduated from Leipsic High School in 1946. He then entered the United States Air Force where he served in Manilla in the Philippines in the Pacific Theatre during World War II from 1946 to 1949. Upon return, Orie worked in the Shoe Business most of his life. Initially, prior to going to high school every morning, he lit the fire in a stove for heat in the basement of a shoe store in downtown Leipsic. Following his tour in the Air Force, he began selling shoes in various towns in Northwest Ohio, including Findlay and Mansfield. He then managed a Holiday Shoe Store, in downtown Fort Wayne, prior to being transferred to Cleveland, Ohio, where he continued to work for Holiday Shoes. Subsequently, he was transferred to Baltimore, Md., where he managed a shoe store also in the Holiday Shoes franchise. Upon moving back to the Midwest in the very early 1960's, he began selling shoes at the M & N Shoe Store at 115 West Wayne St. in downtown Fort Wayne. In the late 1970's, he purchased the M & N Shoe Store and ran the business until it closed in the late 1980's. For more than 25 years, Orie then served as a greeter at the D.O. Mc Comb & Sons Funeral Home on Lake Ave., in Fort Wayne. He worked there until he was 90.5 years-old. He was a member of the First Christian Church. Orie loved to work hard and sell shoes. He enjoyed doing yard work and took pride in having his home and yard in pristine condition. He liked to golf with his son and with friends and his brothers-in-law. He was a kind and considerate person that would do anything asked of him or needed by neighbors or family members. Orie is survived by his son, Christopher J. McDougle, MD and his fianc‚ Jennifer Mullett; and his two wonderful granddaughters, Meghan Marie McDougle and Erin Elizabeth (McDougle) Notson. Orie cared deeply about his 11 surviving nieces and nephews. Orie's wife Maryland Martelle (Morris) McDougle preceded him in death on April 2, 2018 after nearly 64 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Lee McDougle. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic, Ohio, with visitation two hours prior to the service. Pastor Timothy Eding officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to Lurie Center for Autism; One Maguire Road; Lexington, MA 02421.