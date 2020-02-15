ORIN W. WERMAGER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla. Born on Nov. 5, 1925 in Crooks -ton, Minn., he was the son of the late Oscar M and Amanda J (Buxen gard) Wermager. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and retired in 1991, as co-owner/operator of A-1 Type, Inc. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Ruth) Wermager; daughters, Janice Branam, and Karen (Dudley) Colton; step-daughter, Barbara (Paul) Sloffer; sister, Doris Lien; as well as five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Luise (Pierkes) Wermager; son, Orlin Wermager; and sisters, Gilma Leonard, Odella Olson, Mayme Perryman, Alma Melhouse, Edlen Hutchinson, Esther Stephen, and Elsie Wolf. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the VA Hospital of Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 15, 2020