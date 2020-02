ORIN W. WERMAGER, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, in Cape Coral, Fla. Born on Nov. 5, 1925 in Crooks -ton, Minn., he was the son of the late Oscar M and Amanda J (Buxen gard) Wermager. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, and retired in 1991, as co-owner/operator of A-1 Type, Inc. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Ruth) Wermager; daughters, Janice Branam, and Karen (Dudley) Colton; step-daughter, Barbara (Paul) Sloffer; sister, Doris Lien; as well as five grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Luise (Pierkes) Wermager; son, Orlin Wermager; and sisters, Gilma Leonard, Odella Olson, Mayme Perryman, Alma Melhouse, Edlen Hutchinson, Esther Stephen, and Elsie Wolf. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the VA Hospital of Fort Wayne. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com