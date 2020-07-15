ORPHA NELL COUNCIL, 95, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family, Born May 7, 1925, in Bean Station, Tenn., she was a daughter of the late John Wesley and Nancy Wright. Orpha was a member of Saint Joe Community Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She is survived by her children Nancy Council, Kimberly (Bret Krontz) Daler and Larry Council, all of Fort Wayne; sister, Maxie Fry of Oklahoma; and three grandchildren, Shannon (Aaron) Clifton of Auburn, Ind., Rebecka (Tony) Hasselschwert and Allen Daler, both of Fort Wayne; and eight great-grandchildren. Orpha was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Council; and siblings, Lewis Wright, Wendall Wright, Roscoe Wright, Fern Noe, and Velma Smith. Service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at D.O McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Leo Cemetery, Leo, Ind. Memorials may be made to Saint Joe Community Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com