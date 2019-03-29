DR. ORVILLE L. McFADDEN, 94, of rural Claypool, Ind., passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at his residence. Born Oct. 25, 1924, in New Haven, Ind., he was a son of Russell and Evelyn (Pfeiffer) McFadden. He was married on Nov. 10, 1951, in Millville, Mich., to Vanoma I. "Judy" McFadden; she preceded him in death on Sept. 28, 2016. He had been a doctor of Veterinary Medicine in the Mentone area for 25 years, retiring in 1971. He then worked for 10 years as an Area Supervisor for the State of Indiana of Health for meat inspection. He also raised cattle and hogs for many years. Doc was a graduate of New Haven High School in 1943. He then served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946. Surviving are his daughters, Deneice Childers and Karen (Roy) Dishong; sons, James (Debra) McFadden and Roland (Pam) McFadden; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sister, Lois Quill. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Judy McFadden; son, Dean McFadden, in 1983; son-in-law, Keith Childers; and brothers, Cletus and Virgil McFadden. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at King Memorial Home, 101 North Tucker St., Mentone, Ind. Pastor Jason Rice officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at King Memorial Home, Mentone, Ind., with a Masonic service at 5 p.m. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1109 Hartzell Road, New Haven, Ind., with graveside military rites. Memorials to Mentone United Methodist Church. Share a Memory or send an online condolence at www.hartzlerfuneralservices.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019