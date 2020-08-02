OSCAR H. KNERR, 96, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at his home. Born June 27, 1924 in Naila, Germany, he was a son of Richard and Mary Knerr. Following high school, Oscar joined the U.S. Army during World War II, where he served as an intelligence scout with the 517th Parachute Infantry Regiment. He saw action in Italy, France, Belgium, and Germany, and he survived the Battle of the Bulge. He earned a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his noble and courageous service. In the 1950s, Oscar raced stock cars at South Anthony Boulevard and Warsaw. Oscar worked for Dana Corporation, retiring in 1987. He was a member of American Legion Post 47. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Alice M. Knerr of Fort Wayne; his children and their spouses, Allan (Deborah) Knerr of Fort Wayne, Julie Knerr of Fort Wayne, Richard (Georgia) Knerr of South Carolina, David (Karen) Knerr of Fort Wayne, Lisa (Paul) Chapman of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; his sister, Rosemary Brinkmeyer of South Dakota; and a cousin, Louise Toble of Florida; and nieces and nephews. Oscar was preceded in death by his brother, Dietrich Knerr; sister, Elisabeth McCutcheon; and grandson, Kyle Knerr. There will be no service. Memorial gifts may be made to Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, P.O. Box 5, Huntertown (IN 46748). Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to the Neptune Society, where condolences may be shared online at www.neptunesociety.com