OTIS HARDY, 84, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at his home surrounded by family and other loved ones. Born Jan. 24 1936, in Tutwiler, Miss., he was a son of Mary and Edward Hardy. Otis accepted Christ at an early age. He was married to Charley Mae Hardy for over 50 years. Otis worked in Fort Wayne for over 40 years as an electrician. He later became a city electrical inspector. He was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church since 1967. He was a member of the chorus and he also song with "The Evening Light Quartette" group in Fort Wayne. Otis is survived by his wife, Charley Mae Hardy; sons, Larry, Gary, Otis, Baron, and Donny; brothers, Percy, Victor and James; and one sister, Effie. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mary Hardy; sons, Otis Jr. and Curtis; sisters, Dora and Mary Etta; and brothers, Edward Jr., Ed, E.V., and Jimmy. Viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Nelson Memorial gardens, Inc., 1338 Eliza St. Care entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc. "Where Family is all that Matters", 1338 Eliza St., Fort Wayne.