O.W. "PETE" MAXFIELD, went peacefully home to Jesus on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. He was born Nov. 14, 1921 in Leo. He graduated from Leo High School in 1939 and then went to work for International Harvester Parts Department in Fort Wayne. In June of 1942, he enlisted in the United States Air Corps where he became a 2nd LT. and flew P-51 fighter planes. In April of 1944, he married the love of his life, Helen Klopfenstein, in a military wedding at Maxwell Field in Montgomery, Ala. After World War II, they settled in Leo on the St. Joe River. He was owner and manager of Scherer and Maxfield, Inc. until he retired in 1987. He served on the Grabill Bank Board for 33 years and as board chairman for 13 of those years. He was a member of the Leo Apostolic Christian Church for 65 years. He served on the Cedars Board for 25 years. He was a charter member of Legion Post 409. He started the Leo Little League over 60 years ago. He was a gentle giant, a man of faith, a loving and devoted husband and "Daddy." He is survived by daughters, Jyl (Ken) Norr, Julie (Tom) Gearhart and Jayne (Michael) Heller; son, James (Judy); eight grandchildren, Jodi, Jacque, Joe, Jayla, Jason, Jordan, Sally, and Kara; and 13 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years, Helen; parents, James and Lillian; sisters, Georgianna and Mary Lou; and brothers, John, Carl and Kenneth. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Leo Apostolic Christian Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo. A private family visitation and graveside service will be held for Pete. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Leo Apostolic Christian Church, The Cedars, or Gateway Woods Children's Home. For online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com