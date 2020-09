Or Copy this URL to Share

Share O.W.'s life story with friends and family

Share O.W.'s life story with friends and family

MAXFIELD, O.W. "PETE": Memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Leo Apostolic Christian Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store