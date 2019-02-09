OWEN G. NUTTLE, 90, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Glen Berning, Md., he was the son of the late Grover and Viola (Dailey) Nuttle. The U.S. Army veteran served his country in World War II and was a member of American Legion Post 330 and Harold Banedlier V.F.W. Post 2457. He retired in 1983 from Zollner Pistons after 30 years. He enjoyed watching westerns, fishing, and spending time at their place on Fish Lake. He is survived by his children, James (Sandy) Nuttle of New Haven, David (Mary) and Gerald (Marilyn) Nuttle, both of Spencerville and Donald (Laurie) Nuttle of Fort Wayne; siblings, John (Sue) Nuttle of Ossian, Ralph Nuttle of Largo and Phyllis Cook of Garrett; 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Clarietta Nuttle, in 2017; son, Michael Nuttle, in 2010; grandson, Owen Nuttle, in 2006; three brothers, and three sisters. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Chuck Fenwick officiating. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven, with military honors. Preferred memorials to Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 9, 2019