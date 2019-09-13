Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for OWEN WADE. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Service 7:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Calling hours 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Funeral service 3:00 PM Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

OWEN WADE, 85, of Roanoke, started his next journey on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. Born Jan. 13, 1934, in New York City, he was a son of the late Edgar and Esther Wade. He moved to Indianapolis in his teens, graduated from Manual High School and attended Butler University. He started off in seminary school and made a career change in the early 1960s to the insurance industry going on to become a Financial Planner. Throughout his life, he was involved in the community and a member of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge, Fort Wayne Scottish Rite, Mizpah Shrine, ROJ Court 27, Roanoke American Legion, and a charter member of Time Corners Kiwanis Club. Through his involvement with Kiwanis, he was instrumental in starting the Homestead High School Key Club. He also served in the Naval Reserves from 1952 to 1960. Owen was known to enjoy full-bodied red wine, an "Old Fashioned", and, most importantly, good fellowship. Being a certified bibliophile, he had a book collection that would impress any librarian. Truly a lifelong learner, he continued to keep abreast of current events and foreign affairs, along with enjoying reading on religions and philosophy up until his passing. In his later years, others often described him as "the youngest-thinking-old-person I know". He was truly a class act and will be missed by many. Owen is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Wade; son, Phil (Carol) Wade; daughter, Leslie Wade; brother, Rod Wade; grandchildren, Alex and Austin; and two great-grandchildren. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made to the Mizpah Shrine Transportation Fund. To sign the online guestbook, visit



