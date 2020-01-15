P. LANGIN 49 of Fort Wayne died Thursday Jan. 9 2020. "John was many things, a. son, a. husband, a. life" (Rebecca) JOHN

JOHN P. LANGIN, 49, of Fort Wayne, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. John was born Dec. 6, 1970, in Fort Wayne, a son of the late Patrick and Diane Langin. He worked as a press operator for Superior Essex for many years. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for 24 years with three tours overseas. He enjoyed watching movies, singing, dancing, the zoo, working around the house, fishing, the lake, and spending time with family and friends. "John was many things, a son, a husband, a life time partner, a brother, an amazing father, a fantastic friend and a hero. He will be remembered for his kind heart and contagious smile". Surviving are his wife Deborah; daughters, Taylor and Charlotte; son, Tanner Johnson; brothers, Michael (Rebecca) Langin and William (Caroline) Langin; sisters, Kathleen (Russell) Werling and Joanne (Brad Houser) Kolkman; several nieces and nephews; and his loving dog, Missy. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Langin. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2155 Randallia Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a vigil service at 3:30 p.m. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to: s or the American Diabetes Association. To sign the online guest book, go to



