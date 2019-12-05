Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deacon P. MAKOVIC 46 of Richmond Ind. died Saturday Nov. 30 (Leslie) MICHAEL. View Sign Service Information Doan & Mills Funeral Home 790 National Road West Richmond , IN 47374 (765)-966-0596 Send Flowers Obituary

MICHAEL P. MAKOVIC, 46, of Richmond, Ind., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born March 28, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Mike was a son of George Stephen and Colleen Faith Kruse Makovic. He was a 1991 graduate of Fort Wayne Northrop High School and a 1996 graduate of Ball State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies, with a focus in history and education. Mike had been sick for the past 15 years, living in several different facilities, including Especially Kidz in Shelbyville which he considered his home for 10 years. Mike formerly worked in the electronics department at Walmart. He was raised in the Catholic church and was strong in his faith. Mike liked old cemeteries and restored old headstones. He enjoyed history, especially the Civil War, and had a broad knowledge base of Native American culture. Mike loved music, especially the Beatles, XTC, and Simon and Garfunkel, and taught himself how to play the bugle, Native American flute, harmonica, drums, and harp. He also enjoyed performing magic tricks. Mike was known for his quick wit and funny sense of humor and had a dad joke ready for any and all situations. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Ann Porter Makovic; parents, George and Colleen Makovic of Fort Wayne; siblings, Kathleen Makovic of Fort Wayne and George (Leslie) Makovic of Chicago, Ill.; and many friends and close extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and service dog of 12 years, Orion, who was the first service dog in Indiana. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to: Oglala Lakota Children's Justice Center, PO Box 5014, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Mike was extremely passionate in collecting donations for the Oglala Lakota Children's Justice Center and spent two years teaching himself the Lakota language. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at

MICHAEL P. MAKOVIC, 46, of Richmond, Ind., died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born March 28, 1973, in Fort Wayne, Mike was a son of George Stephen and Colleen Faith Kruse Makovic. He was a 1991 graduate of Fort Wayne Northrop High School and a 1996 graduate of Ball State University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in general studies, with a focus in history and education. Mike had been sick for the past 15 years, living in several different facilities, including Especially Kidz in Shelbyville which he considered his home for 10 years. Mike formerly worked in the electronics department at Walmart. He was raised in the Catholic church and was strong in his faith. Mike liked old cemeteries and restored old headstones. He enjoyed history, especially the Civil War, and had a broad knowledge base of Native American culture. Mike loved music, especially the Beatles, XTC, and Simon and Garfunkel, and taught himself how to play the bugle, Native American flute, harmonica, drums, and harp. He also enjoyed performing magic tricks. Mike was known for his quick wit and funny sense of humor and had a dad joke ready for any and all situations. Survivors include his wife of 22 years, Elizabeth Ann Porter Makovic; parents, George and Colleen Makovic of Fort Wayne; siblings, Kathleen Makovic of Fort Wayne and George (Leslie) Makovic of Chicago, Ill.; and many friends and close extended family members. He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and service dog of 12 years, Orion, who was the first service dog in Indiana. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond, with a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Deacon Jim Miller officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to: Oglala Lakota Children's Justice Center, PO Box 5014, Pine Ridge, SD 57770. Mike was extremely passionate in collecting donations for the Oglala Lakota Children's Justice Center and spent two years teaching himself the Lakota language. Condolences may be sent to the family via the guestbook at www.doanmillsfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close