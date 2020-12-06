JOCELYN PAIGE "JOCIE" BOLINGER, 23, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Leo, Ind., passed away Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Stamford, Conn. Born Feb. 28, 1997, in Fort Wayne, she was the eldest daughter of Brian and Christina (Saunders) Bolinger. She was a 2015 graduate of Carroll High School, Fort Wayne and a 2018 graduate of Ball State University, Muncie, Ind. Jocie was pursuing a Doctor of Chiropractic from the Palmer College of Chiropractic of Port Orange, Fla. Jocie always knew how to light up the room and definitely a party. Her crazy antics and infectious dolphin "call" will be missed and cherished forever by those who knew her best. Her love for her family and friends could not be denied. She was a feisty young woman who was always there for her family and the first to counsel her friends when in need. She was excited for her future as she planned to follow in her mom's footsteps and ultimately practice at Edgewood Chiropractic Center in Fort Wayne. Surviving are her parents; sisters, Arianna Bolinger and Gabriella Bolinger; grandparents, Steve and Kay Saunders and Roselyn Bolinger, all of Fort Wayne, Larry and Linda Bolinger of Ruston, La.; aunts, Jamie (Jeremy) Fritz of Columbus, Ohio, Lori (Saunders) Hughes and Krista (Bolinger) Grabner; and uncles, Scott (Rachel) Saunders of Fort Wayne and Zach (Christina) Bolinger of Fishers, Ind. Jocie will be lovingly remembered by her boyfriend, Joseph Recchia of Yonkers, N.Y.; several cousins and lots of dear friends from childhood, high school, college and chiropractic school, including the beloved "chickens". A memorial service for family and friends is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at Abundant Life Church, 3301 East Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46805). Virtual viewing is available at Facebook.com/abundantlifefw
Memorial donations may be made in Jocie Bolinger's name to A Better Way: c/o Teresa Clemmons, PO Box 734, Muncie, IN 47308 or by link: abetterwaymuncie.org