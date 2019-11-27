PAM HAGIN, 63, of Ashville, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. Pam was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. A special thanks to Gadsden Home Health care nurses for the time and energy spent with the family. Pam is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Tom Hagin; daughter, Patsy (Tony) Zartman; granddaughters, Michelle and Allyssa; and special friends and neighbors, Donald Terry and John Terry and family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Pat Eckler; and sister, Michelle Eckler. Funeral service is noon Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 North Wells St., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation prior to the service from 10 a.m. until noon. Visitation was also from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at Morgan Funeral Chapel, in Attalla, Ala. Burial at Prairie Grove Cemetery. Flowers may be ordered through Moring Florist in Indiana (260)432-3052 and sent to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home for the service Friday. www.sloanandsonsfunealhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019