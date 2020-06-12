PAMELA ANN LANGOHR
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAMELA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PAMELA ANN LANGOHR, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Pamela was the daughter of the late Earl Marlowe Sr. and Margaret Marlowe who survives. Pamela was a factory worker during her working years at several companies. She attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Pamela enjoyed cooking, cleaning her home, traveling and spending time with her family. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Timothy Langohr; children, Ronald (Krista) Poper, Eric (Janelle) Poper, Angela (Adam) Bower, and Nicole (Richard) Brown; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Steven (Sandy) Marlowe and Velda Book. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Marlowe Jr. Private family services. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved