PAMELA ANN LANGOHR, 64, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Pamela was the daughter of the late Earl Marlowe Sr. and Margaret Marlowe who survives. Pamela was a factory worker during her working years at several companies. She attended Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Pamela enjoyed cooking, cleaning her home, traveling and spending time with her family. She cherished her time spent with her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband, Timothy Langohr; children, Ronald (Krista) Poper, Eric (Janelle) Poper, Angela (Adam) Bower, and Nicole (Richard) Brown; nine grandchildren; and siblings, Steven (Sandy) Marlowe and Velda Book. Pamela was preceded in death by her brother, Earl Marlowe Jr. Private family services. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.