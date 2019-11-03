PAMELA GERLOCK - FORSYTH, 63, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late George Sr. and Ruth (Lantz) Gerlock. She was a member of Lifeway Wesleyan Church, Fort Wayne. She was an office manager for Extra Clean and was a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3164, New Haven. She collected carousels and salt and pepper shakers. She also enjoyed dinners and vacationing with her husband, spoiling her grandchildren, and family activities. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Paul; son, Mike (Valerie Barto) Gerlock of Fort Wayne; stepchildren, Josh (Kim Kirkwood) Forsyth and Krissy (Gary) Pelton, both of Woodburn, and Amber (Chris) Kurtz of New Haven; brothers, Danny (Brooke) Gerlock and David Gerlock, both of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Bohde, Kobe, Ashley, Kage, Devon, Issi, Lina, Kordell, Kendrik, and Karsten. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Rick Fletcher officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in I.O.O.F. Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Hope for Animals, Fort Wayne. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 3, 2019