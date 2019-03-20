PAMELA J. NUTTLE, 68, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Born Nov. 29, 1950, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Porter and Francis (Blosser) Williams. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church for 50+ years. She liked to go bowling, ice skating and fishing. She enjoyed spending time with her family and visiting the lake with her late husband Jerry Nuttle. She is survived by her children, David Haas,Tim (Kim) Haas and Tara Haas; grandchildren, David (Samantha) Haas, Kasey (Justin) Miller, Jeffrey Haas, Tori Groover, Jessy Groover, Timothy Haas, Pamela Haas, and Lauren Haas; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Cheryl Parker, Jeff (Renee) Williams and John (Becky) Williams; sister-in-law, Sandy Williams; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in passing by her siblings, June Vibbert, Jim Williams, Gerald Williams, and Phyllis (Bob) Havener; and brother-in-law, Paul Parker. A gathering of family and friends is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at D.O McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial to follow at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Condolences may be left online at www.greenlawnmpfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA J. NUTTLE.
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 20, 2019