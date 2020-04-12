PAMELA K. SCHERSCHEL, 72, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at her home in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, shew was a daughter of the late George and Lois Ensley. Pam worked as a bookkeeper for several local companies and also served as the Clerk Treasurer for the town of Huntertown. She and her husband attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church. Pam is survived by her husband of 51 years, Robert Scherschel of Fort Wayne; sons, Corey (Angie) Scherschel of Granger, Ind., Craig (Amanda) Scherschel of Fort Wayne, and Adam (Rina) Scherschel of Franklin, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, David, Alex, Isabella, Jillian, Joseph, Isaac, and Mila; brothers, Bob (Linda) Ensley of Woodburn, IN and Ron (Debbie) Ensley of River Falls, Wisc. There will be a family service with burial at Covington Memorials Gardens. Memorials may be made to Glenaqua Pool. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
