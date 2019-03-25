PAMELA KAY SIMERMAN

PAMELA KAY SIMERMAN, 63, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at her residence in Fort Wayne. Born in Mt. Carmel, Ill., she was a daughter of to Vern and Dee Deutsch, and they survive. She worked for Image Dental Arts as a dental lab technician. Also surviving are her husband, Kurt Simerman; her children, Josh (Leara) Simerman and their son, Lucas, Suzi (Pervis) Bearden and their children, Hayden, Parker, Paxson, and Presley; sister, Cindy (Greg) Tieman; and brother, Tony Deutsch. Pam was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Deutsch. Memorial service is 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with memorial calling from noon to 2 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to, American Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or Sonrise UMC. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2019
