PAMELA LYNN (BONTA) BROWN, 66, of Huntertown, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born Aug. 26, 1952, in Lima, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Thelma (Brunk hart) Bonta and William Bonta, who survives. A graduate of New Haven High School, she retired from Parkview Hospital after 15 years and was previously employed with Byron Health Center for 10 years. A selfless woman, she was always positive and the life of the party. She enjoyed traveling, making wine, and spending time with her family. She was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and friend. She is also survived by her children, Patrick (Amy Welcher) Falls, Jody (Lenny) Schlotter and Chad (Kami Fox) Falls; stepson, Bob Brown; grandchildren, Mitchell Branson, Kaylie Schlotter, Brooke Schlotter, Jade Falls, Samantha Schlotter, Skyler Tompkins, Madden Knox, and Dylan Brown; brothers, Rick (Kay) Bonta and Dave (Debbie) Bonta; and special friend, Jeffrey Burgette. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Alvin "Rocky" Brown; and sister, Lori Beck. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, with visitation three hours prior. Memorials may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. For online condolences, please visit www.greenlawnmpfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2019