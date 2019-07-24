Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA MAE DYKEHOUSE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAMELA MAE DYKEHOUSE, 60, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at her residence in Fort Wayne. She was born in Grand Rapids, Mich., the daughter of Wayne and Patricia (Hanson) Doorn. She married Timothy Dykehouse on May 2, 1981, and he survives. Pamela worked for Taylor University - Fort Wayne Book Store as a text manager for six years. She retired from Stewart Richardson as an office manager in 2019. She was a member of Harvester Avenue Missionary Church, Gideon Auxiliary, Women's Ministry, and was a youth sponsor. Surviving are her children, Jillian (Aaron) Brosman and Zachary (Hope) Dykehouse; grandchildren, Ella Dykehouse, Gabriel Dykehouse, Audrey Dykehouse, Rose Marie Dykehouse, and Truly Dykehouse; brother, W. Alan Doorn; and mother, Patricia Doorn. She was preceded in death by her father, Wayne Doorn; and brother, Paul Doorn. Memorial service is noon Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at Harvester Avenue Missionary Church, followed by a celebration until 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harvester Avenue Missionary Church youth ministry, Taylor University-Fort Wayne Alumni, Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, or Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home. To sign the online guestbook visit,



