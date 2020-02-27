Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA S. (BYERLEY) GENO. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAMELA S. (BYERLEY) GENO, 71, formerly of Hunter town, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at the University Hospital of Elyria, Ohio. Born June 16, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Ethel (Croy) Byerley. She attended Huntertown Elementary and High Schools, graduating with the class of 1967. Pam was an artist, creative writer, poet, and had a love for antiques. She loved the outdoors, reading in the sun, and swimming. She was kind to a fault. She helped anyone in need. Pam was a loving mother, a loyal sister, and a hard working woman. Surviving family include her sons, Joshua Delain Geno of Auburn, Ind., and Dacian Franklin Gingrich of Elyria, Ohio; granddaughters, Leah Maureen Morris and Chelsea Sophia Walsh; brothers, Michael (Becky) Byerley and Mark (Kay) Byerley; sisters, Peggy Jo Smock and Penny Favory; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Patricia Drake and Paula Toam; and brother, Max Byerley. A gathering will be held early this summer to celebrate Pam's birthday and her life. "She had a love for all the beauty the world had to offer. She will be missed, but more importantly, she will still be loved."

