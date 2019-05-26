Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAMELA SUE REYBURN - "PAM" MICHAEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PAMELA "PAM" SUE REYBURN - MICHAEL, 61, of Potrero, Guan acaste, Costa Rica and Dewart Lake, Ind., passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, in Costa Rica of an aggressive Stage 4B rectal cancer. Pam was the only daughter of the late Theodore and Marie (Beeching) Reyburn. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a graduate of Elmhurst High School and Ball State University. She worked in the marketing and printing fields for Fort Wayne Newspapers, Craftline Printing, Lincoln Printing, and TMP (later, Monster.com ) in Fort Wayne. She later was the Creative Director for Yellow Pages TMP Boston, Mass. and moved to New York City, always her goal, to be the Executive Assistant to the Creative Director at Monster.com . She retired in 2006 and returned to Fort Wayne to marry her wife, Kathleen Reyburn - Michael. She then moved to the suburbs and spent her time in Fort Wayne and Dewart Lake. In 2016, Pam and Kath moved to Potrero Costa Rica to live the retirement dream. Pam loved the water, Camp Logan, her cats, her friends in the Fort Wayne Art community, Crown and Cokes, great food, and the family of friends she and her wife created. She was a lifetime Girl Scout and a patron of the arts. "She will be missed by many, especially the love of her life. Her last wish was to tell you to live your dreams, don't just dream them - and get that colonoscopy." Memorials to the Camp Logan campership fund at Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana - Michiana 10008 DuPont Circle Drive E. Fort Wayne, IN 46825 - Make sure to note it is for "camperships at Logan"; or the Potrero Elementary School (contact Kath for details). Memorial service is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Henry's and sometime in September at Camp Logan. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

