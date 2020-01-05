PAT E. DeCERO, 92, passed away Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Chicago, Ill., a son of the late Federico and Giovanna DiCera. Pat proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army. He worked in human resources for U.S. Steel and after retirement he continued working for Walmart for over 20 years with his wife. Surviving are his daughter, Laura (Craig) Kozlowski of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Alyssa (Ryan Bodnar) Kozlowski of Grabill and Taylor (D'Antoni) Walker of Fort Wayne; andgreat-grandchildren, Mia and Kehlani. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley DeCero; three sisters, and one brother. Services will be held at a later date in Chicago, Ill. Arrangements entrusted to Elmwood Chapel, Chicago. For more information or to sign the guestbook visit www.elmwoodchapel.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 5, 2020