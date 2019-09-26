PATRICIA A. AULD, 86, passed away Tuesday Sept. 24, 2019, reuniting with her husband, Clyde, of 61 years. She was born Oct. 31, 1932, the daughter of the late Harry and Elma Boivin. She was a devoted homemaker who loved traveling and bowling. She was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church Arcola. Surviving are her sons, Terry (Kimberly) Auld and Curtis (Jayne) Auld; daughters, Susan (Ed) Ambrose, Cindy Chappell, and caregiver, Debra (Kevin) Noble; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Jack Auld; daughter, Karen Craig; and a grandson, Timothy Kindler. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. She will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to Heart to Heart Hospice or to the St. Patrick Arcola church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 26, 2019