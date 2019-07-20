PATRICIA A. "PAT" FORBES

PATRICIA A. "PAT" FORBES, 75, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 11337 US-27, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, Fort Wayne. Graveside service is 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Orange Cemetery, Rome City. Condolences and more information can be found at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 20, 2019
