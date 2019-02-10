Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA A. HILL. View Sign

PATRICIA A. HILL, 89, passed away, Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. Born in Washington D.C., Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Mildred Hawkins. Patricia worked for General Electric for 28 years, retiring in 1989. Following retirement from GE, she was a waitress for Don Halls for 15 years. She was a member of GE's Elex Club, and Quarter Century Club. Patricia enjoyed watching old westerns, listening to Elvis, spending time at the Outer Banks, traveling, and being with family and friends. Surviving are her children, Fenwick (Kim) Hill, Margaret Waterson, Kathleen Hill, Elizabeth (James) Hill, Gloria (Jim) Zimmerman, Deb Aldrich, Derrick (Cathy) Aldrich, and Daron #1 (Robin) Aldrich; grandchildren, Tom (Ponnie) Hill, Alexis (Bo) Wash, Robert (Tammy) Canfield, and Anthony (Amanda) Waterson; seven great-granddaughters; and brother, Michael (Kay) Hawkins. Patricia was also preceded in death by her brother, William Hawkins; and son-in-law, Arthur Waterson. Patricia will be laid to rest in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton, Va. Memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

6557 N Clinton Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46825

