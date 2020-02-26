Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA A. HOUSER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PATRICIA A. HOUSER, 85, of Austintown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital with her loved ones by her side. She was a Fort Wayne native and had been a member of the First Wesleyan Church near Columbus, Ind., since 1956. She worked 12 years at various companies in mechanical engineering; citing formulas for guided missiles for the government; and in computer areas. She attended Indiana Wesleyan University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana University and Taylor Universities. She was the recipient of both a Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees, majoring in Science, Education, Counseling, and earned an additional 69 post graduate hours in client counseling and family therapy. She was also a math problem solving specialist and taught science part-time for Ball State University. She was also a speaker and presenter for the Indiana Teacher at Indianapolis Convention Center for members and potential members of HASTI (Hoosier Association of Science Teachers of Indiana). She was honored by Taylor University for her outstanding work with student teachers, she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, and the International Honor Society. She was a public-school teacher for 30 years, and a licensed church counselor for 15 years, as well as a church pianist, guitarist, choir and music director at various churches for at least 50 years. In addition, she was a public speaker relative to the subjects of motivation, inspiration and gospel. Since moving to Austintown in 2003, she has served as a pianist and music and choir director at the New Covenant Church of the Nazarene for 10 years. Surviving are a daughter, Kathy J. Houser (Brian) McGee who was a gifted Reading Recovery Specialist Teacher for the Youngstown Schools for many years, a member of Kappa Delta Pi, has a Master's Degree from Indiana University; and a grandson Jordan J. McGee who graduated from Y.S.U. with honors, a member of Alpha Kappa Mu, an International Honor Society, and also a B.S.W. from Y.S.U. All of the McGee's are gifted singers/musicians at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol of Austintown, also a church musician; and Barbara, a native of Fort Wayne, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Jon Houser at age 33, who was a composer of classical music, church music, and hymn arrangements. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at

PATRICIA A. HOUSER, 85, of Austintown, passed away Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital with her loved ones by her side. She was a Fort Wayne native and had been a member of the First Wesleyan Church near Columbus, Ind., since 1956. She worked 12 years at various companies in mechanical engineering; citing formulas for guided missiles for the government; and in computer areas. She attended Indiana Wesleyan University, University of Saint Francis, Indiana University and Taylor Universities. She was the recipient of both a Bachelors' and Masters' Degrees, majoring in Science, Education, Counseling, and earned an additional 69 post graduate hours in client counseling and family therapy. She was also a math problem solving specialist and taught science part-time for Ball State University. She was also a speaker and presenter for the Indiana Teacher at Indianapolis Convention Center for members and potential members of HASTI (Hoosier Association of Science Teachers of Indiana). She was honored by Taylor University for her outstanding work with student teachers, she was a member of Kappa Delta Pi, and the International Honor Society. She was a public-school teacher for 30 years, and a licensed church counselor for 15 years, as well as a church pianist, guitarist, choir and music director at various churches for at least 50 years. In addition, she was a public speaker relative to the subjects of motivation, inspiration and gospel. Since moving to Austintown in 2003, she has served as a pianist and music and choir director at the New Covenant Church of the Nazarene for 10 years. Surviving are a daughter, Kathy J. Houser (Brian) McGee who was a gifted Reading Recovery Specialist Teacher for the Youngstown Schools for many years, a member of Kappa Delta Pi, has a Master's Degree from Indiana University; and a grandson Jordan J. McGee who graduated from Y.S.U. with honors, a member of Alpha Kappa Mu, an International Honor Society, and also a B.S.W. from Y.S.U. All of the McGee's are gifted singers/musicians at the Hubbard Church of the Nazarene. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol of Austintown, also a church musician; and Barbara, a native of Fort Wayne, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a son, Jon Houser at age 33, who was a composer of classical music, church music, and hymn arrangements. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, with calling from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends may view this obituary and send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close