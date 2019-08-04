PATRICIA A. HUDSON, 78, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born in Urbana, Ill., Patricia was a daughter of the late Charles and Louise McDaniel. She was an HR Benefits Specialist with IPFW for 31 years, prior to her retirement. She was actively involved in Project Linus for many years. She also enjoyed doll collecting, quilting, sewing, and traveling. Surviving are her daughter, Tammy (Rod) Hoskins; grandson, Jason (Ashley) Southern; siblings, Candy McDaniel, Kevin (Lynn) McDaniel, and Kim (Anthony) Fenney. She was preceded in death by her son, Tony Hudson. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Gethsemane Lutheran Church, with calling one hour prior. Memorials may be made to Project Linus, Gethsemane Lutheran Church, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 4, 2019