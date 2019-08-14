PATRICIA A. MILLER, 80, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Born June 7, 1939, in Warsaw, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Orville and Madelyn Long. Patricia was a graduate of New Haven High School and went on to graduate from Ball State with a Bachelor's Degree as a Registered Nurse in 1960. She went on to work as an RN for 46 years for the mentally handicapped. She was also a Director of Nursing for 15 years at Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Auburn, Ind. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, her animals, gardening, and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly L. Hunnicutt; son, Greg S. Miller; brother, James O. (Kimiko) Long; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Steven, Amanda, and Ryan. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Kermit L. Miller, in 1987, the father of Kelly and Greg. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019