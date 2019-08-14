PATRICIA A. MILLER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA A. MILLER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

PATRICIA A. MILLER, 80, passed away on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. Born June 7, 1939, in Warsaw, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Orville and Madelyn Long. Patricia was a graduate of New Haven High School and went on to graduate from Ball State with a Bachelor's Degree as a Registered Nurse in 1960. She went on to work as an RN for 46 years for the mentally handicapped. She was also a Director of Nursing for 15 years at Glen Oaks Nursing Home in Auburn, Ind. Patricia enjoyed crocheting, her animals, gardening, and her family. She is survived by her daughter, Kelly L. Hunnicutt; son, Greg S. Miller; brother, James O. (Kimiko) Long; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Alexander, Steven, Amanda, and Ryan. She was also preceded in death by her former husband, Kermit L. Miller, in 1987, the father of Kelly and Greg. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be held in South Whitley Cemetery, South Whitley, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the or the .
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.