PATRICIA A. RATLIFF, 75, passed away Wednesday, Nov.13, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Fairfield, Maine, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Pauline Griffeth. Patricia loved caring for her family as a homemaker. She is survived by her children, Tim (Julie) Ratliff, Terry (Mark Hannon) Ratliff, and Tammy (Rob) Osorio; grandson who was like a son, Patrick (Carrie) Duff; four grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Ratliff; and daughter, Sherry Duff. The family will have a private service at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 15, 2019