PATRICIA A. (THOMA) ROBERTS, 59, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at her home in Churu busco. She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Timothy Roberts; daughter, Jamie (Chris) Wilson; brother, Bob (Cherie) Ferrell; and grandchildren, Jordan, Aiva and Evan Wilson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandma and grandpa Ferrell. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior. The family will also receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2019