PATRICIA A. VORST
PATRICIA A. VORST, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 4, 1931, in Canton, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Roy and Rosalee Nibbelin. Pat joined her husband Don in heaven on the day of their 66th wedding anniversary. She passed peacefully at her home with her three children by her side. Pat was retired from the postal service after 23 years at the New Haven Post Office. She is survived by two sons, Gregory (Teresa) Vorst and Matthew (Lucy) Vorst; daughter, Julie (Paul) Cerne; two sisters, Barbara Kneer and Madeline Dallefeld; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Henry; brother, James Nibbelin; and her companion, Peppy. Funeral service will be private by Pats request. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
