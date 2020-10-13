PATRICIA A. VORST, 89, of Fort Wayne, died Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 4, 1931, in Canton, Ill., she was a daughter of the late Roy and Rosalee Nibbelin. Pat joined her husband Don in heaven on the day of their 66th wedding anniversary. She passed peacefully at her home with her three children by her side. Pat was retired from the postal service after 23 years at the New Haven Post Office. She is survived by two sons, Gregory (Teresa) Vorst and Matthew (Lucy) Vorst; daughter, Julie (Paul) Cerne; two sisters, Barbara Kneer and Madeline Dallefeld; four grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Henry; brother, James Nibbelin; and her companion, Peppy. Funeral service will be private by Pats request. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com