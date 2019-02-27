Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PATRICIA A. "PATTY" (DAHM) WILLSON. View Sign

PATRICIA A. "PATTY" (DAHM) WILLSON, 65, of Leo, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at home from complications of ALS. Born Aug. 24, 1953, in Fort Wayne, Patty was the daughter of the late Marcellus and Dorothy Dahm and was a 1972 graduate of Bishop Dwenger High School. Patty was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and worked at General Electric and F.W.C.S. She enjoyed her grandkids, Thanksgiving in the barn, sister trips, gardening, fishing trips, Easter egg hunts and cooking. Her cookies were enjoyed by all. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Dean E. Willson; sons, Jeremy (Donna) Willson of Ossian, Ind., and Matthew (Sarah) Willson of Waterloo, Ill.; sisters, Nancy (Michael) Barrett of Surprise, Ariz., Janet (Timothy) Didier and Sandra M. (Jon) Coffee, both of Fort Wayne, and Carol (Keith) Miller of Kendallville, Ind.; brother, Thomas (Kelly) Dahm of Fort Wayne; and grandchildren, Bernadette, Adam, Reese, Maria, Cameron, Noelle, Paige, Zachary, Luke, Clara, Anna, Jude, Nicholas, Samuel, and Charlotte. Patricia was also preceded in death by her sister, Mary Binns. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Child Society, St. Jude School or St. Louis Besancon School. To sign the online guestbook,



