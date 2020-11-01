1/1
PATRICIA ANN (STORY) HARTMAN
PATRICIA ANN (STORY) HARTMAN, 83, passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born Feb. 15, 1937 in Kalamazoo, Mich., Pat worked at Kaplan's Furniture Store and as a phone operator at Fort Wayne Airport before becoming a stay at home mother to raise her three children. Pat is survived by her husband of 63 years, Ralph Hartman; and children, Jill Hartman of Fort Wayne, Ind., Lori Hartman-Meshberger (Companion Brian Narer) of Elkridge, Md., and Brent (Julie) Hartman of Fort Wayne, Ind. Pat had five grandchildren, Nick, Jamie, Stephanie, Adam and Leslie; 16 great-grandchildren; and her little dog, Cookie. Pat was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, Harper Curts; brother, Andrew Oros; sister ,Sally Oros; and by her parents, Paul and Carmen Story. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Face covering required. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Life Villages, 9802 Coldwater Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
