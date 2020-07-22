1/1
PATRICIA ANN LEVERTON
PATRICIA ANN LEVERTON, 67, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Patricia was a daughter of the late Donald and Irmalee Leverton. She attended Harlan High School and graduated from Woodland High School. Patricia worked for Meijer for many years, prior to her retirement in 2007. She loved reading, going on cruises, and spending time with her family and grandchildren. Surviving are her daughter, Cassandra (Skylar) Mathes; grandchildren, Saphira and Sonny; sister, Eloise Gillem; along with many nieces and nephews. Patricia was also preceded in death by her lifelong companion, Teddy Holt; and brother, Donald Leverton. Service is 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 10 a.m. until the service. Burial in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Memorials may be made to the family.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Calling hours
10:00 - 01:30 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
JUL
25
Service
01:30 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
2 entries
July 22, 2020
WIth our deepest, heartfelt Sympathies on your loss.
Thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Mary and Dave Kimmel
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
We were together all thru school and after graduating a lot of us will miss her prayers for the family
Bill and Bev (Poisel) Chagoya
Friend
