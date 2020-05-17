PATRICIA ANN PRESNELL, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully Thursday, May 14, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born Aug. 19, 1942, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Ralph and Leoba Schaefer. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church for most of her life. Patty worked part time at the Cookie Cottage, but her main career was a homemaker for her family. Her interests included camping with her family, jigsaw puzzles, gaming on her phone, making scrubbers for family, friends and the Cookie Cottage, and was an accomplished seamstress. Patty is survived by her loving husband, James of Fort Wayne; daughters, Tina M. (Tilmon) Walker, Tammy A. (Patrick) Spillers and Ann Marie Presnell, all of Fort Wayne; son, Steven M. Brown of Fort Wayne; three grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Patty was preceded in death by two grandchildren; and brother, Stephen Schaefer. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Therese Catholic Church, Visiting Nurse, or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.